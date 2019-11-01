QUESTION: What is your take on the Blues early in the season? The team isn't playing well yet, but 7-3-3 despite a minus-2 goal differential isn't too shabby. A little disappointed the third- and fourth lines aren't playing better, and heaven forbid if Binnington got hurt.
GORDO: Ivan Barbashev and Oskar Sundqvist scored 14 goals last season and they were just reaching their prime, so they should be bigger offensive factors this season. Tyler Bozak and Alexander Steen are getting paid for real, so they, too, need to do a lot more. Robert Thomas can do more, as Berube noted. Robby Fabbri needs to do more or he won't last the season here. That's the bad news.
The good news is this team has room to improve and two guys in the AHL, Klim Kostin and Jordan Kyrou, who will push for playing time this season. I really believe his team can grow after losing Tarasenko. Why? It will have to grow to stay in the hunt.