CAN BRAD MILLER MAKE AN IMPACT?

COMMENT: Couldn’t help but notice the similarities between Brad Miller and Carp. Neither wear batting gloves. Both rest the bat on their shoulders pre-pitch. I really like the signing. Cards fans are angry because it isn’t Arenado, but Miller has some major power and he hits lefthanded.
GOOLD: That was the sentiment from the players too: They picked up some pop. Suddenly the competition for the utility infielder got more dramatic. Edman has a challenger from Miller, and both Munoz and Sosa still have a say in how it works out.
Sosa has come into camp having impressed the Cardinals with his performance this winter, and he's widely regarded as the best defensive player for the bench because of how well he can play shortstop.
Miller is like a lefthanded-hitting Gyorko, and there's room for that power at least on the bench, and in the lineup if others falter.
Follow-up on the bench: The Miller signing improves our bench appreciably. Hoping they only carry two catchers so a player like Ravelo can be on the bench also. Your opinion?
GOOLD: I have yet to have someone explain to me how it makes sense to carry three catchers because the Cardinals are effectively saying that Wieters bat is more important to them than getting Knizner playing time. That would have to be explained to me three times before I'd buy it. It would either mean that they really think Wieters' bat is that much better than other options (Miller, for example) or they think it's OK for Knizner to rust without much playing time. That seems to be a way to stall his development, not help it.