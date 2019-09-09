QUESTION: Hey DG I wonder if you might comment on bring people up from the minors. Bring a pitcher up too early could be harmful to his career. Edman was a great call but what was it about him that he got the call over other that have been down longer and have as good a track record. Interested to see the thought process.
GOOLD: I don't agree with the premise that bringing a pitcher up too early could be harmful to their career. There might be anecdotal examples of this, but I would ask if that's the chicken or the egg. Flaherty, Hudson, Martinez, Rosenthal -- so so so many pitchers have been promoted by the Cardinals at a young age and some from High-A or even Class AA and have done fine. Heck, Luis Perdomo was in Low-A one year and able to hold his own for a non-tending Padres team the next year through the Rule 5 process.
As for Edman. He was playing better than the others. He plays more positions than the other candidates. And he was a switch-hitter. He had a .869 OPS at Class AAA before the promotion. Was hitting better than .300, had an OBP greater than .350, and had a slugging percentage better than .500. That's a legit performance. And he was helped by the fact that, unlike say Randy Arozarena, he could also play third base and there was an opening for him in the infield due to some injuries. He did many things that translate to the majors, and at the time of the promotion there was a need and he was playing well. I will repeat because it's important: He's a switch-hitter. Shildt like switch-hitters.