CAN CARDINALS FIND A CLEANUP MAN?
CAN CARDINALS FIND A CLEANUP MAN?

9 Padres pitchers blank Cardinals 4-0 in Game 3, reach NLDS

St. Louis Cardinals' Paul DeJong breaks his bat as he grounds out during the sixth inning of Game 3 of the team's National League wild-card baseball series against the San Diego Padres on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

 Gregory Bull

QUESTION:  The silver lining of this year is what, I hope, the Cardinals learned. One thing I hope they learned is that Paul DeJong is not a cleanup hitter. The other thing is that (Harrison) Bader strikes out way too much and should be a bench/role player. They need a cleanup hitter who can play left field. (Marcell) Ozuna? (Joey) Gallo? (Yasiel) Puig? Is there anyone out there?

COMMISH: I still think DeJong can be a cleanup hitter but manager Mike Shildt needs to get him more days off. He was one of the COVID victims yet he played virtually every day the rest of the season after he came back because the Cardinals didn't have a reliable backup shortstop, especially when Edman was playing a lot at third base. DeJong wore down, just as he did last year. It's hard to play shortstop every day and hit in the middle of the order.

