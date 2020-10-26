 Skip to main content
CAN CARDINALS FIND A POWER BAT?
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner wears a face covering during a workout session at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Thursday, August 6, 2020. The Cardinals have missed six games due to a recent COVID-19 outbreak. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

QUESTION: Are you expecting the Cardinals to make a move for a power bat, and do you expect them to resign Yadi and trade (Andrew) Knizner?

COMMISH: The Cardinals will have a different power bat in the outfield, although it may not be one of Hall of Fame caliber because they don't have a lot to spend on free agents. This bat may have to come through trade. I think their chances of re-signing Molina would be good if they extend a two-year deal. Not as good with a one-year deal, unless a good option for Year Two was tacked on. I would expect Knizner to be the backup next season. You don't really want to trade catchers, and young (Ivan) Herrera is a couple years away from being ready.

