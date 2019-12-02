QUESTION: What are the odds the Cards go after Kuechel?
GOOLD: They'll have a discussion -- have had a discussion -- with his agent. The Cardinals remain committed to seeing how things are progressing with Carlos Martinez (as mentioned earlier) before diving into the pitcher market, but they're not plugging their ears when it comes to listening to what players like Keuchel are seeking and if there's a fit at some point.
FOLLOW-UP: I really don’t see the Cardinals making any significant moves this off season. They are being hamstrung by Carp's and Fowler's contracts. They won’t be jumping in the Cole/Strasberg bidding so that just leaves 2nd or 3rd tier pitching available to go after. What legitimate pitching help could you see them bidding for?
GOOLD: There are many, many, many, many, many good pitchers and possibilities out there. I cannot stress this enough: There is a pitcher for every price point available this winter. Sure, some have already signed. Odorizzi accepted the QO. Gibson has signed with Texas. But there are still a handful out there that could be Nos. 1-4 for a contending team. That's true: The Cardinals aren't going to be wading into the Cole waters, and if they have a talk about Strasburg it will be his agent trying to lure the Cardinals into the conversation, but they're reluctant to pay that freight and lose that draft pick, even if they're going to pick up one from Ozuna. That said, there still is a long list of potential pitchers that could have high upside, high value. It's going to take patience for that to sort out. Per usual.