QUESTION: If the Cardinals continue to play with mediocrity. Do you see a more aggressive overhaul of the current roster? Trading players such as Ozuna, the Martinezes, Wong or anyone else?
GOOLD: The Cardinals started spring training with this as a real possibility. They had so many expiring contracts -- and had some of them in that place on purpose. Think back to those early days of March when Carpenter, Gyorko, Mikolas, Wainwright, Ozuna, Goldschmidt and Wacha, for example, were all entering the final year of their guaranteed contract. Extensions to Carpenter, Mikolas, and Goldschmidt spoke to how confident the Cardinals were in (a) those individual players; and (b) this mix of players.
And it took away some of the flexibility they would have had to abandon this roster and move on and away if it didn't work out. That did come as a surprise, but again it spoke to how eager they were about this roster leaving spring training.
Come mid-June, the roster has less flexibility, less moving parts, and the results are starting to demand to change. It's a bind the Cardinals have put themselves in -- and it didn't have to be this way.
Follow-up: What veteran could they ship out? Who has interest to another team with a friendly contract?
GOOLD: They could explore deals with any of the outfielders. They could take offers on their second baseman. There are places they could go if they want to upend the roster -- Craig/Kelly-style or Rasmus-style.