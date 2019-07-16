QUESTION: The Blues struggled early on, and we know how it ended. Any correlation for the Cardinals getting hot after the same struggles?
BENFRED: I remember smart hockey folks like P-D colleagues Jeff Gordon and Tom Timmermann saying things like, 'The Blues can't be this bad with the talent they have.' That description can fit the Cardinals, yes.
It's never received well in the chats, but what we know about baseball suggests its unlikely that every Cardinals hitter not named Marcell Ozuna is going to have a career-worst season or one that barely touches his career average -- all at the same time. And it's unlikely that two of the top members of the rotation in Miles Mikolas and Jack Flaherty are going to have as poor of second halves as they did first halves.
Now, to add on that last answer, that does not mean waiting is the best approach. The Blues made moves that saved their season. Coaching change. Goalie change.
I'm not suggesting the Cardinals should replace Shildt. His team plays for him. The defense has improved -- you saw that last night -- and the baserunning is no longer Bad News Bears out there. It's actually a strength.
But this team is still missing something. If the front office is serious about winning the division -- and the standings say it should be -- then it will do more than expect the team it assembled to click. It will find a way to try to add fuel to the fire.