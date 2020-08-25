CAN CARDS MAKE THE POSTSEASON FIELD?

QUESTION: All things considered, the Cardinals have been hanging tough since the virus knocked them flat. Can they make the postseason?
BENFRED: The Cardinals HAVE to be happy with how they have been able to hang tough during this whirlwind return after a two-week shutdown.
They're 8-6 in 11 days, with eight of those games coming against winning teams, and now they've got some of their most important guys (Paul DeJong, Yadier Molina) back.
With the expanded postseason, the top-two teams from each division get in.
The Cardinals can and should be a top-two team in this division.
What they can't afford is many losses to the lowly Royals and Tigers.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.