 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CAN CARDS MAKE THE POSTSEASON FIELD?
0 comments

CAN CARDS MAKE THE POSTSEASON FIELD?

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Cardinals face Royals in exhibition game (copy)

Paul DeJong and Yadier Molina are two of the Cardinals who tested positive for the coronavirus. (Post-Dispatch photo by Colter Peterson)

QUESTION: All things considered, the Cardinals have been hanging tough since the virus knocked them flat. Can they make the postseason?

BENFRED: The Cardinals HAVE to be happy with how they have been able to hang tough during this whirlwind return after a two-week shutdown.

They're 8-6 in 11 days, with eight of those games coming against winning teams, and now they've got some of their most important guys (Paul DeJong, Yadier Molina) back.

With the expanded postseason, the top-two teams from each division get in.

The Cardinals can and should be a top-two team in this division.

What they can't afford is many losses to the lowly Royals and Tigers.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports