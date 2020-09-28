CAN CARDS' PITCHING STOP PADRES POWER?

QUESTION: Rick, it appears the Cards got a bad playoff draw. I realize anything can happen in the playoffs but the Cards offense is woefully inferior to the power laden SD and LAD teams and the only counter the Cards offer is lots of pitching depth that lacks greatness. Would you agree?
COMMISH: The Cardinals' offense is inferior to anybody else in the field, other than perhaps Miami. But in this very short series, it takes only two hot pitchers to pull off a win. And the Cardinals have pitching depth. With Clevinger doubtful for the Padres because of arm issues, Zach Davies, formerly of Milwaukee, becomes a key factor and he has only a 4.55 ERA against the Cardinals while pitching for the Brewers. This is doable for the Cardinals but their pitchers can't be walking people ahead of all that firepower in the Padres' lineup.
