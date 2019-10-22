QUESTION: Will Cards make a Goldy-type move this offseason?
GOOLD: The Cardinals will be looking for that kind of conversation, whether it's with Boston (aim high, Tiger) or Seattle (always ready to deal) or somewhere else that we don't yet know, but will reveal itself once the offseason really begins.
As they have each of the past few seasons, the Cardinals want to see if there are answers for their offense via trade, and then look at the free-agent pitchers. This is a good group of starters and the Cardinals can likely get a deal to their liking at some point on a free-agent starter.
Goldy-level? Well, not likely that a six-time All-Star is on the move, but it's early. The Cardinals will look at packaging some outfielders they have in a deal for offense.