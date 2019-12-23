CAN CARLSON BE AS GOOD AS ADVERTISED?

QUESTION: If Dylan Carlson ends up on the Cardinals in 2020 and is as good as advertised, count me in as very confident in the success of this team. But, would he have to be a part of a trade package for Arenado? Is that guaranteed? Is Carlson as highly regarded as we believe he is?
GOOLD: Carlson is as highly regarded as you believe he is. He's the Cardinals' top prospect. There are some who would argue he's a top 10 prospect in the game. When the reports are going on about Cleveland trying to demand Lux from the Dodgers in any deal for Lindor, keep in mind that the equivalent for the Cardinals is Carlson. He's their top prospect, and sure, every conversation is going to start there.
As outlined earlier, a deal for Arenado is going to involve high levels of talent, including major-league talent. As it should. That's what we've seen in the market for Ozuna, for Yelich, for Goldschmidt, for the players who have moved. Even Stanton, who had more money guaranteed to him -- Arenado has that pesky opt-out after two years, so keep that in mind -- involved major-leaguers going to Marlins, who advertised that they just wanted to get out from under the contract.
QUESTION: Two years ago, Dylan Carlson was someone the average Cardinal fan (OK, maybe just me) thought was a first-round bust because we didn't understand what his numbers really meant at the age he was playing in those lower leagues. Look at him now. Is there a current Cardinal minor league position player in A ball and below whose stats betray his true upside? (Let's take Nolan Gorman out of the equation.)
GOOLD: Yes. Malcom Nunez is that guy. Keep an eye on him. Also, from a pitcher perspective, there's Griffin Roberts. Wouldn't be a shock at all if he's a top 10 prospect by the end of 2020.