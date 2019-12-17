CAN CARLSON TAKE OVER FOR FOWLER?

QUESTION: Is there any chance Dylan Carlson takes Dexter Fowler’s spot next season?
BENFRED: Dylan Carlson could lock up currently unclaimed left field if Marcell Ozuna does not return. He could take Harrison Bader's spot in center field. I would rank both of the possibilities ahead of him replacing Dexter Fowler, based off of the Cardinals' view of Fowler and their commitment to making the best out of his contract.
The Cardinals are referring to Fowler as a returning starter for now. Spring training could change that, but Carlson has to beat out guys like Lane Thomas and Randy Arozarena to secure a spot, and the Cardinals seem to have those spots ranked in terms of availability. The up-for-grabs ranking reads easier to harder, from left to right across the outfield.
Fowler is going to have to perform poorly, or multiple outfielders are going to have to force the Cardinals' hand convincingly, for there to be a different right-field starter in 2020.