QUESTION: With regard to Carpenter, do many players ever recover from a slow bat?
GOOLD: How do we measure slow bat? With they eye test? Then we're likely to get as many opinions as eyes we ask. So, let's go to exit velocity as our metric. Using data from Baseball Savant, we can see how there are players who pick up exit velocity from one season to next, and they do so even as they age, or from year to year in their 30s.
Jay Bruce had an avg exit velocity of 88.4 mph in 2018, and that was back to 90.0 mph on average in 2019. Hunter Pence's avg exit velocity dropped to 88.0 mph in 2018, and it was all the way up to 91.4 mph in 2019. Didi Gregorious, a pending free agent FWIW, went from 86.5 mph avg to 88.2 mph from 2018 to 2019. There could be many reasons for this, of course. I'd start with health. But also changes to approach, changes at the plate, changes to what they do -- any and all of those things could contribute. Josh Donaldson had a 92.9 avg exit velocity this season, up from 90.2 last season.
Dexter Fowler was just about the same, 85.2 mph in 2018 to 85.3 this season.
Let me tell you about a third baseman of note: He had a 87.4 mph avg exit velocity this season. That ranked 303rd, according to Baseball Savant. (Minimum 50 balls in play.) And that was up from 85.8 mph in 2018 ... which was down from 87.1 in 2017. In 2016, he was at 89.3. So there has been some year to year fluctuation in his avg exit velocity -- the metric we've agreed is a measure of fast bat or slow bat -- and you can see that he can gain when healthy or when productive, and slip when not.
That third baseman with those averages is not Matt Carpenter.
It's Kris Bryant.