2. CAN CARPENTER HAVE A 'COMPLETE RENAISSANCE?

It’s too early to tell if Matt Carpenter is all the way back, but his final two days of spring plate appearances showed something. He had three walks and an opposite-field homer off two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom in his last five trips to the plate. Carpenter was intent this spring about hitting the ball the other way instead of banging his head against the shift.
Carpenter was stung, and apologetic, about his lightweight .226 season in 2019 and was walking around with a confidence this spring that he didn’t appear to have last year and that he knew something this spring that everybody else didn’t.
It would seem that when Carpenter hits second in the lineup, he may have some more honest defenses deployed against him if leadoff man Wong, a threat to steal, is on base.