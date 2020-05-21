CAN COACHES KEEP TABS ON TIGERS?

QUESTION: There is the "freshman 15" and now the "pandemic 15". Has Mizzou's strength and conditioning staff been keeping tabs on their athletes via Zoom or other means?
MATTER: Schools are allowed to suggest workouts for athletes who are away from campus but they're not allowed to mandate any conditioning drills or anything of the sort. I've interviewed most of the Mizzou coaches since the start of quarantine and they've all given their athletes a set of recommended workouts to follow while they're away from the facility. But they're not allowed to monitor them on a daily basis like they would under normal circumstances. Not all athletes have facilities or resources to work out like they would in Columbia but some have found gyms or local businesses that offer facilities to train for baseball, softball, basketball, etc.
Per NCAA rules, a team staff member may not supervise or conduct off-campus workouts or post on social media images or video of athletes taking part in any voluntary workouts. Also, athletes cannot report voluntary workout activities to coaches or team trainers but can post those workouts on their own social media accounts.
(The SEC voted on Friday to allow football and basketball players back on campus for voluntary workouts starting June 8.)
