QUESTION: Do you think Cuonzo Martin is recruiting better than before?
MATTER: He's obviously missed on some major local targets (Liddell, Ramey, Caleb Love), but with the 2020 class still getting an incomplete grade, he's landing players that seem to fit what he wants.
The sophomore class (Watson, Pinson, Pickett) form a major core of the current team. There's a lot to like about the three current freshmen. He's not going to chase a lot of five-star players, and he'll add the annual head-scratcher (Okongo, Wilmore), but you can see the blueprint. Clearly this year will be a referendum on how his hand-picked talent can develop and produce.