CAN CUONZO’S TEAM BREAK THROUGH?

QUESTION: I don't know what is wrong with me, but I just don't get excited about the basketball team. Even though I keep hearing that they are making progress, when will it be? Their record does not lie.
MATTER: If you don't like this year's team, the good news is the 2021-22 team is going to look completely different with five seniors on the current roster. This year is going to hinge on how much their experience matters against teams that might have more talent. Can Tilmon finish his career with his best season? Can Pinson play like the guy who looked like a first-team All-SEC guard for two weeks? Can Dru Smith be the efficient offensive machine he was earlier in his career? Can Mark Smith stay healthy?
Lots of knowns on a team that should be the SEC's most experienced, but to have a breakthrough they have to play like an experienced team — the kind that doesn't have reckless fouls and turnovers, the kind that plays smart, disciplined defense, the kind that knows its strengths and weaknesses and doesn't play beyond its roles.
