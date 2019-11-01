QUESTION: Is it even possible for a basketball program like Mizzou to break into the upper echelon of the NCAA and stay there? It seems like the rich (Duke, Kentucky, Kansas, etc.) stay rich, and then get richer. How does Mizzou storm the gates and break through?
GORDO: We've seen the Texas Techs of the world grind their way on long runs. A consistently excellent defensive team can do some damage because, as they say, defense doesn't go cold.
That is what Cuonzo Martin is trying to establish at Mizzou. On any given night a team that wins with offense can go cold. While Martin runs a deliberate offense, Villanova proved that a team running that style can succeed if it takes care of the ball.