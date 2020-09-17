CAN DEPLETED TIGERS COMPETE WITH TIDE?

QUESTION: I’m concerned about the players being shut down under the Covid-19 protocols. MU’s margin for error vs. Alabama is slim to none, but I was hopeful being the first game for both teams that MU might be able to work some magic like back in 1978. Now I’m not sure they can even be competitive. Which position groups have been most affected by players opting out/being shut down for Saturday?
MATTER: The team has not disclosed which players or which position groups have been impacted by COVID. It's safe to say the offensive line has been challenged, both by the virus and injuries. Drinkwitz has made that pretty clear. That not only impacts the offense but multiple special teams units. The starting O-line is generally your starting field goal/extra point line, also.
As of Wednesday, Drinkwitz said he's not yet worried about not having enough players to meet the threshold requirement for the opener. But again, the 12 missing players was based on Sunday's round of tests. The team was also tested Wednesday and will be tested again Friday, Sunday and next Wednesday and Friday. That's five more tests that could add to the 12. That number can't get smaller for the Bama game - but it could certainly get bigger.
I give Drinkwitz credit for being transparent about how many players he has in quarantine—far more transparent than many of his peers around the SEC have been — but I don’t blame him for stopping short of sharing the position groups most affected. With practices closed to the media it’s impossible to see which players aren’t on the field.
As far as MU’s two optouts, Maurice Massey had a chance to earn a role in the receiver rotation, but I didn’t expect Chris Daniels to see much time at D-tackle.
