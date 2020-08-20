CAN DRINKWITZ KEEP HIS QB CHOICE UNDER COVER?

QUESTION: Realistically, how long can Coach Drinkwitz keep his choice for starting quarterback a secret? To keep Alabama guessing, could it be a game day decision?
MATTER: He's not going to announce anything. We'll know for sure when we see who takes the first snap on Sept. 26. I suspect on the game week public depth chart it will list three QBs with a couple ORs between them.
With practices and scrimmages closed to the media, we won't get to see who's working with the first-team offense to get a good read on the situation. Maybe a teammate will leak something on social media, but there's no way the team will confirm anything until kickoff.
I don't blame Drinkwitz. There's no advantage to disclosing the starter between now and the first game. If he's going to have any advantage in the opener, he might as well keep Alabama guessing. I wouldn't be surprised if you see multiple players touch the ball off the snap, at least in the first game. This team has several wide receivers who were quarterbacks in their former football lives: Jalen Knox, KeKe Chism, Micah Wilson. Drinkwitz's playbook is full of outside-the-box plays to cause confusion for defenses.
