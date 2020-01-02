CAN DRINKWITZ PUT MU ON PAR WITH BAMA, UGA?

QUESTION: A new football coach is fine and all, but isn't the name of the game really being able to get the 4- and 5-star recruits? Until then, new coach or not, I don't see us competing with Alabama and Georgia etc. consistently. The new coach can easily be 25-25 five years from now.
MATTER: How about consistently beating South Carolina and Kentucky before setting the standard at Georgia and Alabama? Gary Pinkel built his program mostly with three and some four-star recruits and a very strong player development program. MU won 10 games five times in an eight-year span under Pinkel mostly by beating the second- and third-tier teams in the Big 12 and SEC.
Mizzou wasn't consistently beating Oklahoma, Texas, Georgia or Alabama for recruits or victories. That doesn't mean Mizzou shouldn't aim for a higher standard, but it's unrealistic for a program with no experience of sustained national success suddenly overtaking established powerhouse programs.
Follow-up: But all I've heard for the past 5+ years is the question of when will Mizzou be able to compete consistently with Alabama and Georgia. I mean, we've been in the SEC long enough now.
MATTER: I don't know who’s making that claim or asking that question, but who out there expects Mizzou to compete with Alabama for recruits and national championships? Again, try beating Kentucky first and consistently playing in decent bowl games.
There's really only three SEC programs that we can say compete with Alabama for recruits and victories: Auburn, LSU and Georgia. And far more often than not, Alabama wins those competitions. Alabama is light years ahead of Missouri in terms of history, tradition, money, resources, recruiting, coaching, fan support. Not just Missouri but 90 percent of the Division I programs — probably every program except Ohio State, Notre Dame, Michigan, LSU, Georgia, Clemson, Texas and Oklahoma. Next tier would include Penn State, Oregon, Florida, Texas A&M, Auburn, Tennessee, Florida State, USC and Washington.
Mizzou should shoot for that next tier — because it’s been there before but not long-term.