CAN ILLINOIS WIN THE BIG TEN?
0 comments

  • 0
Dosunmu's shot lifts No. 21 Illinois over Michigan 64-62

Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) runs up court after hitting the go-ahead score with less than second remaining during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

 Carlos Osorio

QUESTION: Can Illinois hoops really win the Big Ten?

BENFRED: I'm not sure how that team lost Braggin' Rights to Mizzou. Crazy.

Caught the end of the Illini-Michigan game the other day, just in time to see Dosunmu play the killer role perfectly again. He's so confident, and his team is riding it.

Illinois has six of its last 11 regular-season games against teams that are currently ranked, so there's a lot of basketball left to be played, but considering Underwood's team seems to be one of the few that have figured out how to win conference games on the road, I think a top-3 conference finish is now a safe bet.



