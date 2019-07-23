QUESTION: Mizzou receiver Johnathon Johnson is quietly 883 yards away from being the Tigers' all-time leading receiver. Does he get there?
ANSWER: That stat surprised me when Tigers coach Barry Odom mentioned it during his SEC media days speech. I could see him coming close, but I doubt he gets there. With what we know about Kelly Bryant's arm -- accurate, and more geared for the short and intermediate game -- that should mean Johnson is going to get plenty of targets. He had 737 receiving yards last season and 724 the year before. On the other hand, only 10 players in the SEC topped 800 receiving yards last season. And only 4 totaled 880+ receiving yards. The Tigers are going to run. Bryant is going to run. And there are other pass-catching targets who will cut into Johnson's total. And he would have to stay healthy the entire season. It's a tall order. I could see him coming close, but I'm going to take the under.