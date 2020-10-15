CAN KLIM KOSTIN CUT IT?

QUESTION: Any news on (Klim) Kostin? He was talked up, looked really good in his brief appearance, but it seems like he's hardly mentioned these days. Any chance he shows up this next season?
JIM T.: The Blues loaned Kostin to Avangard Omsk of the Kontental Hockey League, with the provision that he could be returned to the Blues once the NHL preseason camp started. It was a move just to get him some playing time. He has zero goals, two assists and is minus-1 in seven games so far in the KHL. Kostin is just 21, but he's had 3 seasons in the AHL now. It's time for him to make a major push for a roster spot as a power forward.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!