 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CAN KLIM KOSTIN CUT IT?
0 comments

CAN KLIM KOSTIN CUT IT?

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Predators Blues Hockey

Blues forward Klim Kostin is sprayed with water as he celebrates his first NHL goal on Nov. 23 against Nashville. (AP Photo)

QUESTION: Any news on (Klim) Kostin? He was talked up, looked really good in his brief appearance, but it seems like he's hardly mentioned these days. Any chance he shows up this next season?

JIM T.The Blues loaned Kostin to Avangard Omsk of the Kontental Hockey League, with the provision that he could be returned to the Blues once the NHL preseason camp started. It was a move just to get him some playing time. He has zero goals, two assists and is minus-1 in seven games so far in the KHL. Kostin is just 21, but he's had 3 seasons in the AHL now. It's time for him to make a major push for a roster spot as a power forward.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports