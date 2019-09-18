QUESTION: Will Jordan Kyrou be healthy enough, early enough, to stake his claim to the only obvious opening in the lineup? Or will someone else snag that spot till he is ready?
TOM T.: Kyrou has been skating separate from the bulk of the team, first with juniors and other injured players and, now that the juniors are gone and Robert Thomas has graduated back to the full team, it's been him and Tanner Kaspick skating. On Tuesday they were out with Marc Savard.
At this moment, it doesn't look like he would be ready, but if he were to rejoin the full group tomorrow, he'd still have a chance to get into four preseason games and maybe could make the opening-day roster. But with every day he's not out there, the chances dip a bit and if he's not out there by the end of the week, opening day would seem unlikely. So he might do what Sanford did last season, start the season in the minors, get some games in as part of a sort of delayed training camp and then get called up.
Kyrou doesn't have to go through waivers, so it's easy enough to send him down. If that is the case that Kyrou isn't ready for the start of the season, this will be the easiest training camp the front office has in terms of making roster decisions.