CAN MARTIN REACH HIS POTENTIAL?

QUESTION: When Mizzou first hired Cuonzo Martin, you mentioned he may develop into an all-time, transformative figure for the basketball program, similar to Pinkel on the football side. After a few years now of covering Martin, does that potential still exist? Is he the type of figure that can grow this program into a consistent contender in the SEC and on a national level?
MATTER: I still believe he can build a great program at Mizzou. He just needs the players. We saw what he did with his most talented roster in his first season. They lost their best player for the bulk of the year, still won 20 games with a patchwork roster and nearly earned a double bye in a strong SEC tournament field.
But, clearly, that momentum has stalled. We can cite all the injuries, but healthy or not, this program hasn't had the firepower to compete against the elite teams in a conference that cares much more about men's hoops than it did when Mizzou first joined the SEC.
This program doesn't need buzz. Buzz is fleeting. Buzz might sell some tickets, but it doesn't sustain. Mizzou needs substance. It needs development. It needs a foundation and pieces upon pieces so that it's constantly in reload mode. It’s not there yet. Maybe this season signals clear progress. If not, it’s fair to wonder when.
