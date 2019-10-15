QUESTION: Is there any chance the Missouri football team can beat Georgia?
BENFRED: Sure, there's a chance. Georgia lost to South Carolina. South Carolina lost to Mizzou 34-14.
Bulldogs were turnover-prone in the loss to the Gamecocks, and Mizzou has been really good at forcing turnovers this season. Problem is, Cale Garrett was one of the best at forcing the turnovers.
But, yeah, there's a chance.
Photo: Mizzou safety Ronnell Perkins returns an interception for a touchdown against South Carolina. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com