CAN MIZZOU GO DANCING?

QUESTION: What are your odds of Missouri hoops making the NCAA tournament?
MATTER: That Charleston Southern loss is going to be hard to overcome. If not for South Carolina's loss to Stetson, it would be by far the worst loss by any SEC team so far this season. To win 10 or 11 SEC games, Mizzou is going to have to beat some quality teams at home and win a couple road games. That hasn't been easy for this team.
MU probably has to sweep Texas A&M and maybe win three of four against the two Mississippi schools. You better win two of three at home against Florida, Tennessee and Auburn. That won't be easy. KenPom gives Mizzou better than 50 percent chance to win 11 of its 18 SEC games.
I'm not great with odds, but I'd put Mizzou's chances of making the NCAAs around 40 percent right now.