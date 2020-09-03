CAN MIZZOU HANG WITH ALABAMA?

QUESTION: The most recent results between Mizzou and Alabama have ended with an average score of Alabama 40, MU 10. Without knowing much about this year’s teams, I’m afraid the final score will revert to the average score of the last 3 games. Alabama is still Alabama. Missouri is the great unknown. Can Drinkwitz inspire the team to be more competitive, even against perennial championship contending teams like Alabama?
MATTER: We'll find out in a few weeks. At least Mizzou will have the element of surprise in this matchup. The Tide won't know much about Mizzou's scheme or personnel on offense. Will that matter much? Maybe early, but Nick Saban won’t need long to figure out what he’s seeing on the field.
At last check Alabama is about a 19-point favorite. That seems low to me, but I think it's natural for everyone to come out of the COVID offseason a little rusty — even Alabama. No moral victories in college football, but if the game is competitive in the fourth quarter, Mizzou can feel good about its performance.
That said, Alabama is loaded with proven playmakers at receiver and tailback, a strong O-line, lots of returning parts on defense. They don't have an All-SEC returning QB, but Mac Jones has game experience — and there's young talent behind him.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.