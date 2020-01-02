CAN MIZZOU HANG WITH KENTUCKY?

QUESTION: How does Mizzou match up against Kentucky this weekend?
MATTER: Kentucky is a tough team to figure out. They had a really bad home loss to Evansville earlier in the year but they also have two of the SEC's best wins over Michigan State and Louisville. They don't shoot many 3s and when they do they don't make a high rate. That could neutralize one of Mizzou's strengths, guarding the 3-point line.
Kentucky has two big post players in Nick Richards and EJ Montgomery, so this will be a pivotal game for MU's fours and fives. UK scores a high percentage of its points at the foul line — and shoots very well from the line.
The Tigers have to play sound defense without fouling. That's been a challenge for this team at times. It's always a tough matchup at Rupp, but Missouri's playing well right now — and if you're going to face Kentucky, it's usually better to get them in early January than late February or early March when Calipari has his five-five freshmen playing like five-star sophomores.