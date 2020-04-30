CAN MIZZOU MAKE A PUSH IN SEC EAST?

QUESTION: What is your way-too-early look at the upcoming football season, including where the Tigers end up in the SEC East?
MATTER: If I had to fill out my preseason SEC ballot right now in the East Division, I'd probably go with:
1. Florida
2. Georgia
3. Tennessee
4. Kentucky
5. Missouri
6. South Carolina
7. Vanderbilt
Could be a toss-up between Gators and Dawgs, but I liked how Dan Mullen's team improved last year.
Without a proven QB for Mizzou, it's hard to put the Tigers any higher than fifth, in my opinion. Now, maybe if Shawn Robinson really turned heads in the spring I’d have more confidence to move the Tigers up a spot or two. But too many unanswered questions with a first-year staff when you're up against two playoff contenders at the top (Gators, Dawgs), a much-improved Tennessee team that returns talent to Knoxville and a Kentucky program that I've learned to stop overlooking each offseason. Mark Stoops lost some great defensive players last year and had a wide receiver playing QB and still won eight games.
Mizzou should have the talent and the schedule to win six or seven games and maybe surprise the top half of the division if Drinkwitz's offense clicks and the defense builds on last year's progress. I like the potential long-term but need to see some results before I get too bullish in the short term.
