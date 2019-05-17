QUESTION: I’m a little worried the men’s basketball team hasn’t done enough to make the NCAA tourney. We added some good freshmen and Dru, but have we done enough?
MATTER: Mizzou has as much returning as any team in the SEC and more than most. That's what happens when you only lose two players from your rotation - three if you count Santos and four if you count Suggs. But the bulk of the team will be returning players, and there's a lot to like about the nucleus.
But so much is going to hinge on how much the three freshmen-turned-sophomores improve. If all three become reliable players and consistent producers, and you lump them in with the three Smiths, Tilmon in his third college year and whatever you get out of the three freshmen, that has the makings of a pretty talented, versatile core. But not every player makes huge leaps from one year to the next.
For Mizzou to get back to the tournament, all those returning players have to improve. Any slippage and this team won't be much more than middle of the pack in the SEC — a league that's seeing a lot of turnover in both coaching and personnel this offseason.