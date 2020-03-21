CAN MIZZOU RESTORE THE ROAR IN BASKETBALL?

QUESTION: Three years into Cuonzo's regime in CoMo, we have two losing seasons and one winter of sitting around waiting to see if MPJ would be healthy enough to suit up. What is it going to take to restore the roar to Mizzou basketball? And who could get that done? Is it Cuonzo?
GORDO: Martin might have had three postseason teams -- two NCAA teams, one NIT -- but for ridiculous injuries to the Porters, Mark Smith (twice) and Jeremiah Tilmon. And he would be viewed as a savior for doing that. As it is, he needs a big Year 4 to get things back on track. That means keeping his key returning players, fixing the team's offensive execution and adding proven scoring punch -- as SLU did with Javonte Perkins for this season.
Given the woeful basketball attendance at Mizzou and the dismal financials for the athletic department these days, I don't see how the school can afford to spend giant dollars it would take to move on from Martin after next season and make the home-run hire some boosters are clamoring for.
So the school's best hope is that Cuonzo actually catches a break on the injury front, wins 20-plus games with an experienced team next season and enjoys some recruiting breakthroughs amid that success.