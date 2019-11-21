QUESTION: Does Mizzou have the option to drop its postseason ban appeal and self impose a bowl ban in the event that the team goes 6-6 and gets rid of Odom so that the next coach would start with a clean slate? Or are there financial factors in that decision that would make that unlikely in terms of bowl revenue?
MATTER: For one, you can’t drop an appeal in the middle of the process. Also, Mizzou has spent more than $550,000 on attorney fees during the appeal process. They’re not just going to light that money on fire and give up on the appeal. Also, if you self-impose the postseason ban you’re kissing goodbye up to $9 million in SEC revenue. Sterk would be fired on the spot if he passed on that money.
Also, the SEC doesn't negotiate these multi-million dollar bowl agreements to have one of its member schools just decide they don't want to play in the game. The bowls and bowl sponsors are paying the SEC for SEC schools, so the league is obligated to make its eligible schools available for those game.
Finally, what kind of message does that send to the players? Hey, you guys underachieved so much that we're not only going to fire your coach but deprive you of playing in a bowl game that you earned based on the system's criteria. Not that players are dying for a trip to Nashville or Charlotte, but they came to Mizzou to play football games and to deny them that would be a bad, bad look.