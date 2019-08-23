COMMENT: If any of outfielders Edman/O’Neill/Thomas/Bader/Arozarena/Carlson would finally emerge and take over the third outfielder position, the Cardinals could afford to let Ozuna walk. But that’s probably not going to happen in the next six weeks. Are there any good one-year rentals of OFs for 2020 who could bridge the gap/add security? Giving Ozuna a longterm deal would seem like “Mo not learning his lesson.”
BENFRED: There will be short-term outfielders available via trade and even free agency, considering the current state of free agency. What the Cardinals will have to decide -- if they let Ozuna go -- is whether any of those short-term solutions have higher ceilings than, say, Dylan Carlson (above, in MLB's Futures Game). He's emerging. He's now slashing .529/.579/.941 through 30-plus at-bats at Class AAA.
You named him, and other reasons that the Cardinals could lean toward youth in the outfield over experience on a short-term deal. Your response would be that youth means uncertainty. And I'd agree.
I can see the case for extending Ozuna. Just not sure the Cardinals want to at his price, and there's usually a sense of the direction by now. Ozuna's situation -- expressing his desire to stay and hearing crickets publicly -- reminds us of Lance Lynn. Compare that to Paul Goldschmidt, who was recruited hard from day one.
To a follow-up question about the potential for an Ozuna extension to become a bad deal, BenFred replied:
The risk-reward for Ozuna is clear by now. He has middle-order power and production that, when healthy, is desirable.
He has also during a two-season period with the Cardinals given the organization headaches about his treatment, rehab, offseason workouts, etc. He overslept for a game last season. He had the video incident of him and Carlos in the strip club fight -- though that incident happened before he joined the team. It has not always been smooth sailing with Ozuna. It has been much more smooth as of late, and that could impact the direction of the team. So could the finish of the season, and the role Ozuna plays in it.
The unknown of the contract season is real. Guys play up when they're about to get paid. You don't always know what comes next, and Ozuna at 28 should be trying to capitalize on his one big bite of the free-agent apple.