CAN OZUNA'S PRODUCTION BE REPLACED?

QUESTION: Can the Cardinals replace Ozuna's production with some combination of the young outfielders and/or Edman being used out there?
GOOLD: Oh, sure they can do that. Ozuna has more name recognition than he has production. Don't believe me? Consider that no player in the majors since 2018 has more at-bats at the cleanup spot than Ozuna's 1,054, and yet fewer did less with them. Of the 56 players who have at least 250 at-bats in the cleanup spot since 2018 -- the season Ozuna joined the Cardinals and took out a long-term lease on cleanup -- Ozuna's OPS ranked 33rd. Yep. That's right. There were enough cleanup hitters more productive than him in that spot to fill all 30 teams, and have a spare.
He had a .774 OPS. They should be able to match that, yep. And if not, then the Cardinals are in even deeper trouble than Twitter suggests.