CAN PANDEMIC SEASON ENDANGER LONG-STANDING RECORDS?

QUESTION: If someone bats .475 this year, do we have a new season record, or are they still going to require a minimum number of plate appearances? I've noticed many ERA's under Gibby's 1.12 in the early going and I would hate to see this equated to that unbelievable year.
COMMISH: If you factor in that 162 games is 2.7 times 60, there will be minimum standards for innings pitched and at-bats. I asked Gibson this question the other day and he said, "I've been fortunate to have that record as long as I've had it."
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.