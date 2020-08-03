You have permission to edit this article.
CAN PANDEMIC SEASON ENDANGER LONG-STANDING RECORDS?
Bob Gibson

Future Hall of Famer Bob Gibson fires a pitch in Game 1 of the 1968 World Series, when he strucjk out a record 17 Detroit Tigers. (AP Photo)

QUESTION: If someone bats .475 this year, do we have a new season record, or are they still going to require a minimum number of plate appearances? I've noticed many ERA's under Gibby's 1.12 in the early going and I would hate to see this equated to that unbelievable year.

COMMISH: If you factor in that 162 games is 2.7 times 60, there will be minimum standards for innings pitched and at-bats. I asked Gibson this question the other day and he said, "I've been fortunate to have that record as long as I've had it."

