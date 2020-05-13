CAN PERUNOVICH PLAY THIS SEASON?
CAN PERUNOVICH PLAY THIS SEASON?

Scott Perunovich handles the puck during a scrimmage at Blues Prospect Camp last June. (Post-Dispatch photo by Colter Peterson)

QUESTION: Will Scott Perunovich be eligible to play with the Blues if the season resumes?

JT: That's certainly the hope, and that's why he agreed to two different contracts — one if hockey resumes this season, and another if there's no hockey. But I've seen some reports lately that the league may not allow players signing out of college to play this year. So we'll see.

