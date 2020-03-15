6. CAN REYES AND CECIL CONTRIBUTE?

As to the second part of that query, not for a while. After a reasonably impressive spring since nobody had seen him pitch for a year, which he missed by battling carpal tunnel syndrome and a nerve issue in his elbow, Brett Cecil suffered a torn hamstring while attempting to cover first base. He will be out a month or more, which won’t cost him any games. But he won’t have any chance immediately further to impress the staff that finally had seen an uptick in his velocity to go with a sharper breaking ball. And, if Andrew Miller recovers his good health, there might be little room in the inn for the 33-year-old Cecil.
Alex Reyes, who had a normal spring training after fighting injuries for the past three years, indicated he could be a possibility as a late-inning reliever. He had trouble commanding his fastball at times, but broke out a devastating changeup and good breaking ball. Ultimately, the Cardinals want the 25-year-old righthander to be a candidate for the rotation but that won’t happen until later this season, if then. At least, though, he is healthy. And for that, there continues to be hope.