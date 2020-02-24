CAN REYES BREAK INTO THE ROTATION?

QUESTION: Any thoughts on Reyes? Could he break into the rotation?
GOOLD: He could -- because there is, right now, a short-term need. That is what has changed. The Cardinals do not expect him to be a starter all season because jumping from three years of injuries to a season of 160, 170 innings seems like a bad plan to them, an invitation for more trouble in the year(s) to come.
They want to use this year to see where he is, and see if maybe his arrival as a full-fledged starter and to make good on his potential is in 2021 as a part of the rotation. Mikolas' possible return after missing a month of the season would mean getting starter innings for Reyes in April and then managing his innings in relief after that.
To another question about Reyes' role, Goold replied:
As of right now, Alex Reyes is slated for a bullpen role and it would surprise no one around camp if Reyes moves into the role that Carlos Martinez had at the start of last season and is, at some point, the closer for the Cardinals. That could happen.