Marc Savard, whose NHL career spanned 13 season and more than 800 games, was added to the Blues’ coaching staff — where among other things he’s charged with improving the power play. It has been forgotten by many that the Blues finished a very respectable 10th in the regular season in power-play efficiency. But no one has forgotten the Stanley Cup Final series against Boston, in which the Blues somehow managed to win the Cup despite going an abysmal one-for-18 on the power play.
As a player, Savard knew a thing or two about scoring on the power play: 80 of his 207 career goals came with the man advantage, and he had three seasons with 10 or more power-play goals. But as a coach? Power-play tutelage or otherwise, that’s a blank sheet. This is Savard’s first coaching job.