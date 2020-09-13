CAN SLU SOCCER RETURN TO GLORY?

QUESTION: SLU soccer has a storied history — what does it take to get that back? It has been a long time since they ran deep in the NCAA tournament. Will the MLS team have a positive impact on recruiting — on keeping some homegrown stars here instead of going off to Indiana or elsewhere?
GORDO: St. Louis already has a vibrant soccer scene at the amateur level, so I don't see how the MLS makes that even better.
I believe it is a resource issue. Perhaps the pandemic crushing effect on Power 5 conference schools will wreak havoc on college soccer and put SLU on a more even competitive level.
Photo: St. Louis University soccer coach Kevin Kalish. (Photo courtesy of SLU Athletics)
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.