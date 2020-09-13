 Skip to main content
CAN SLU SOCCER RETURN TO GLORY?
Kevin Kalish, SLU soccer

St. Louis University soccer coach Kevin Kalish (courtesy SLU athletics)

QUESTION: SLU soccer has a storied history — what does it take to get that back? It has been a long time since they ran deep in the NCAA tournament. Will the MLS team have a positive impact on recruiting — on keeping some homegrown stars here instead of going off to Indiana or elsewhere?

GORDO: St. Louis already has a vibrant soccer scene at the amateur level, so I don't see how the MLS makes that even better.

I believe it is a resource issue. Perhaps the pandemic crushing effect on Power 5 conference schools will wreak havoc on college soccer and put SLU on a more even competitive level.

