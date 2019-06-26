QUESTION: Why should the Cardinals' evaluations of injuries be trusted after the latest example of not-so-serious Hicks' injury turning into season-ending Tommy John surgery?
BENFRED: First off, the Cardinals sould probably learn to say less when it comes to these topics because they really are no-win situations.
You have to remember that, in that moment for Mike Shildt, he had received postiive feedback based on the tests that had been done by the time Jordan Hicks left the field to the time Shildt walked to the podium.A nd also remember that Shildt is human. He wants Hicks to be OK. He wants Hicks to hear/read/think his manager wants him to be OK. So that came through in his comments. And then further testing led to not-so-positive results.
Perhaps Shildt shold have said - He we are hoping for the best but we don't have a good answer and don't want to speculate .That doesn't stop speculation. That would be met with a reaction of - What do you mean you don't know?
You can't really win, is my point. And nothign that was said or not said changes the situation. The Cardinals were not thinking: Let's spin this, or something like that. At some point, isn't it fair to expect fans to have some recall on these kinds of topics?
An optimistic post-game update from a manager who just walked off the field after a game should not be taken as information that cannot change. Those who don't acknowledge that should brush up on their history of Cardinals injuries.
Of course there was going to be more testing. Of course it could be a serious injury - the guy who throws harder than any other player walked off with an arm injury.
Moving forward, if a pitcher walks off the mound with an arm probelm, whatever is said should take a back seat to when that guy pitches again and how well he pitches. Any teamis almost always going to be over-optimistic after an injury happens.
If we were talking about Hicks returning and pitching while the Cardinals were misunderstanding this injury, or somehow making it worse, that's one thing. We're talking about a short span of time between the injury occurring and a more thorough testing on that injury.