 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CAN THE CARDS FIX THE FLOP OF AN OUTFIELD?
0 comments

CAN THE CARDS FIX THE FLOP OF AN OUTFIELD?

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Cardinals sweep Pirates to gain ground in playoff push

St. Louis Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill (41) celebrates with Yadier Molina (4) as he heads to the dugout after hitting a two-run home run off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Trevor Williams during the second inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader in Pittsburgh, Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

QUESTION: It’s hard watching former Cardinals prospects excel on other teams, especially during this postseason. It seems we may have given up on them a little too soon. And yet, we’re already discussing giving up on or significantly reducing the playing time for young players like (Tyler) O’Neill, (Harrison) Bader and (Lane) Thomas. Have we seen enough of these players to make an assessment on their futures with the Cardinals? A player like O’Neill just feels like he would go to another team and prosper like Luke Voit.

COMMISH: It’s a hard call with such a short season as a reference point. Thomas, notably, hasn’t had much of a look, but he didn’t do well at all when playing here this year. I think Bader has established the kind of player he will be. But, yes, O’Neill might be somebody you’d look back on, if he were elsewhere, and ask, “Why?” 

I’d be OK with O’Neill as an extra outfielder because he has power, he can run, and he is a good defender. I wouldn’t give him away. But the Cardinals cannot play the same hand in the outfield again next year.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports