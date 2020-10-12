CAN THE CARDS FIX THE FLOP OF AN OUTFIELD?

QUESTION: It’s hard watching former Cardinals prospects excel on other teams, especially during this postseason. It seems we may have given up on them a little too soon. And yet, we’re already discussing giving up on or significantly reducing the playing time for young players like (Tyler) O’Neill, (Harrison) Bader and (Lane) Thomas. Have we seen enough of these players to make an assessment on their futures with the Cardinals? A player like O’Neill just feels like he would go to another team and prosper like Luke Voit.
COMMISH: It’s a hard call with such a short season as a reference point. Thomas, notably, hasn’t had much of a look, but he didn’t do well at all when playing here this year. I think Bader has established the kind of player he will be. But, yes, O’Neill might be somebody you’d look back on, if he were elsewhere, and ask, “Why?”
I’d be OK with O’Neill as an extra outfielder because he has power, he can run, and he is a good defender. I wouldn’t give him away. But the Cardinals cannot play the same hand in the outfield again next year.
