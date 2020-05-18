CAN THE CARDS PIVOT TO A PENNANT SPRINT?

QUESTION: If a 2020 season happens, it will be a sprint as opposed to a marathon. The Cardinals traditional approach has been to build for the marathon. Is the front office and coaching staff able/willing to make that pivot? If so, what are the most important adjustments they need to make?
GOOLD: They are, yes. And actually they've had success doing this. The Cardinals under Mike Shildt have each made their most significant, successful runs in the second half of the season. In August 2018, after Shildt took over, the Cardinals went from a meandering team to a contending one. In 2019, they had a similar surge when they played with urgency and pulled away for the division title. This kind of season would just have them do it from the start.
What will be key is how impatient they are with a lack of performance. They have the depth to move through pitching quickly. Less clear is what happens if the offense struggles — and so do the alternatives. There won't be much margin for error for the offense.
