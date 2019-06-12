QUESTION: Tony La Russa used to have leverage with the front office for the moves he wanted made because of the year-to-year nature of his contract commitment. Doesn't that approach seem smarter by the season?
BENFRED: Comparing TLR to those who came after him makes it hard on those who came after him, but I do think you are pointing toward something important here. TLR had the credentials to push and prod for what he wanted, whether it came in his comments or in his moves -- sometimes making moves to expose what he felt were weaknesses, knowing it would force the front office's hand.
Since then, the Cardinals don't have a HOF manager working year to year. Since then, the manager position across the game has become devalued, with front offices taking more and more control. Since then, I think, the Cardinals have had a softening of sorts when it comes to the checks and balances needed to walk the fine line of annual postseason contention.
We know how the front office thinks. The MLB team is one part of the system. Postseason presence is important, but so is the next wave, the next season. Who is the one tipping the scale for "the now"? I said before the season that it would be interesting to see how Shildt grew into that role. We saw some of it at spring training, but not a ton of signs since.