CAN THE MLB SEASON REALLY GO ON?

QUESTION: I think its in everybody's interest to just pull the plug on MLB. Its a disaster. How do the Marlins and Cards going to make up all these games. Are they going to be forced to play double headers every day? What a mess!!
BENFRED: The season starts to look pointless pretty fast when the team you follow is caught up in something like this. The Cardinals have had more games postponed than they have played. They are now without their All-Star shortstop and All-Star catcher, five others and a chunk of staff members critical enough that they were on the road with the team. But certainly the 28 teams that have not had an outbreak like this are still seeing the 60-game season as one worthy of being played. I think that's what will determine if the season continues or stops -- how many teams are left with a semblance of a true season. Two down so far. Hopefully it stops there but I doubt it will.
