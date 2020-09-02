 Skip to main content
CAN THEY MOVE FAULK?
QUESTION: Your thoughts on moving Justin Faulk, if Petro re-signs? I know there is a no-movement clause; I just do not see Faulk ever being a fit for this team.

TOM T.: If Pietrangelo re-signs, Faulk will be left exposed in the expansion draft after next season. Moving him this offseason would be tough. That's a lot of contract and a lot of years. Faulk played better in the postseason and I would expect him to play better next season.

The Blues just have to find a place for him. Until they do that, he will seem a bit part because that's how he's being treated. Admittedly, it will be easier for them to find a space for him if Pietrangelo isn't on the team.

