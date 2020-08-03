CAN THEY STOP THE HIGH-FIVES?

QUESTION: Much has been said and reported about how lax the behavior appeared in various dugouts around MLB, including among Cards players. What has been your own take on that, given your closer vantage point? Does it seem players have been disregarding team and MLB policy outright, or has team and league management been turning too much a blind eye?
COMMISH: Old habits are hard to break and I've noticed improper spacing and unnecessary contact not only among the Cardinals but other clubs. I'm sure Cardinals management has been very upset, as I suspect other clubs have been. Unfortunately, for the Cardinals, the Chicago Cubs seem to be doing it right--or at least, have not had to pay for any letdowns. Their schedule hasn't been affected at all and in a short season, that can be vital.
